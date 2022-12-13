Ryan Day Keeping Quiet On Prominent Ohio State Injury

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ohio State's Ryan Day is keeping it pretty close to the vest when it comes to the status of star running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Asked if the Buckeyes RB would be available for the Peach Bowl against Georgia after being out since Nov. 19 against Maryland, Day didn't have much to offer.

“I’ll probably give you an update in the next few days,” the Ohio State HC said via Eleven Warriors' Griffin Storm. “I don’t really have an update right now. We’ll get back to you on that one.”

The Bucks are already going to be without All-American wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who decided to use the College Football Playoff to recover from a hamstring injury that's bothered him all year.

In eight games this season, Henderson has rushed for 571 yards and six touchdowns on 107 carries. She he not be able to go, Ohio State will likely look to Dallan Hayden or Miyan Williams.

But having a healthy Henderson back in the lineup would mean the world for No. 4 Ohio State as they look to take down the top team in the country Dec. 31.