Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel.

Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002.

Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.

It's been 20 years since that Buckeyes team won a national championship, so it's only natural that those players will be honored before Saturday night's game.

That contest against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open the 2022 season for the Buckeyes.

It's a big test, but they looked well-equipped to handle it since they have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.

Kickoff from the Horseshoe will be at 7:30 p.m. ET