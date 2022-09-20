Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Wisconsin Very Clear

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day isn't taking Wisconsin lightly.

The two schools are set to play each other this Saturday night in what promises to be a fun matchup.

Day thinks that the Badgers are a good and sound team. He also thinks they're well-coached under Paul Chryst.

"Wisconsin is a very good team. Epitimozes everything the Big Ten is about," Day said. "They're always well-coached, they're always solid, they're always sound."

This will be the Buckeyes' first conference game of the season.

They're coming off three straight wins over Notre Dame, Arkansas State, and Toledo to open the season.

This contest will take place under the lights at the Horseshoe. The Badgers will be tasked with stopping the Buckeyes' vaunted offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ESPN.