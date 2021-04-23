Compared to his fellow draft counterparts, Ohio State running back Trey Sermon notched a surprisingly low number of carries through his collegiate career. While this could be viewed as a knock on his NFL potential, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day sees it as quite the opposite.

Speaking with ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg on Friday, the fourth-year OSU coach sited Sermon’s lack of wear and tear as a reason NFL teams should consider him as a prospect.

“The thing about Trey is, he doesn’t have a lot of mileage on him, does not have a lot of carries,” Day said. “I think that’s a huge positive for him. I think he has a huge ceiling. I think whoever drafts him is going to get somewhere who is very versatile and runs very hard with low mileage on his body.”

Sharing the backfield with fellow Buckeye running back Master Teague for the past two seasons, Sermon really made a name for himself in the late stages of his senior year. During the Big Ten championship game against Northwestern, the Oklahoma transfer rushed for a massive 331 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-10 victory.

Through his entire four-year career, Sermon notched 455 total rushing attempts with no season exceeding 164 attempts. In his most-recent 2020 season, he logged just 116 touches. Comparing that to another top four-year running back prospect like Alabama’s Najee Harris, who recorded 638 total carries (251 in 2020), Sermon’s usage is minute.

As a top-15 running back in the draft, Sermon is expected to go somewhere in the second or third round.