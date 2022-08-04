Ryan Day Names Ohio State's "Most Improved" Football Player

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes saw a lot of ultra-talented players graduate or otherwise leave after the 2021 season. But ahead of the 2022 college season, one player is making a ton of improvements.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day dubbed wide receiver Julian Fleming as the "most improved" player of the team's offseason.

"(Fleming) had the best off-season he’s had to this point. He was an iron Buckeye, he was most improved," Day said.

That's definitely great news for the Buckeyes given the talent they lost at the position this offseason. Starters Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave both left to enter the NFL Draft, leaving Fleming as a presumptive starter.

Back in 2020, Julian Fleming was a five-star prospect and the top receiver in his recruiting class. He was considered one of the best prospects Ohio State had recruited in over a decade.

But in two straight seasons, Fleming didn't really distinguish himself as a receiver. He had just 19 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown in 12 games played.

It's possible that his limited production resulted from a lack of opportunities given how dominant Wilson and Olave were. Now that Fleming is slated to get a lot more targets, he might start demonstrating that elite ability a little more.

Will Julian Fleming have his breakout season for the Buckeyes in 2022?