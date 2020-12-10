Ryan Day Shares His Reaction To The Big Ten’s Decision

The Big Ten announced good news for the Ohio State football program on Wednesday.

Ohio State is officially allowed into the Big Ten Championship Game despite playing in only five league games. The Big Ten said before the season that six games were required for a championship game berth. The league has since taken that back.

“The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,” the conference said on Wednesday.

Ohio State and Northwestern will now meet in the Big Ten Championship Game next week.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day appeared on his weekly radio show on Thursday to discuss the decision. He said it was a big relief.

“It was a deep sigh of relief knowing that we have an opportunity to play in the Big Ten championship game,” Day said on 97.1 The Fan.

While some have criticized the Big Ten’s decision, most appear to understand it – even Indiana.

Ohio State beat Indiana, after all, and is clearly the league’s best team. The Buckeyes will get a chance to play for a conference championship next weekend.