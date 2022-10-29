Ryan Day Reacts To Ohio State's Huge Win Over Penn State

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Nittany Lions gave Ohio State all it could handle for about 50 minutes on Saturday, but the Buckeyes ultimately prevailed with a 44-31 win to remain undefeated.

After the game, head coach Ryan Day spoke on what it meant to beat Penn State in Happy Valley. Saying, he loved how his team responded to the early adversity.

"It's huge. Nothing comes easy in this environment against Penn State, who does a great job," Day explained. "To respond the way we did and figure out what was wrong with [our performance early] was great."

Ohio State was down by as much as five in the fourth quarter. But splash play after splash play allowed the Buckeyes to go up by 20 before a late Penn State touchdown made the score look a bit more respectable.

The Buckeyes moved to 8-0 with the win as they continue to stake their claim as the best team in the country.