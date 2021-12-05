Ryan Day Reacts To Quinn Ewers’ Transfer Decision

The Spun

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was asked on Sunday by local media about the transfer decision of quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Ewers, the No. 1 college football recruit in the country, enrolled early at Ohio State, bypassing his senior year of high school with major Name, Image and Likeness money up for grabs.

The five-star quarterback prospect lasted less than one full year in Columbus, though. Earlier this week, Ewers announced his decision to transfer out of Ohio State. He’s reportedly on a major visit on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this afternoon, Day was asked about Ewers’ decision to transfer. He admitted that Ewers was in a pretty unique situation.

Ewers enrolled early at Ohio State, but never appeared to be in serious consideration for playing time.

Ohio State made redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud the starter. Stroud led the Buckeyes to a 10-2 season and played himself into Heisman Trophy contention, winning some individual Big Ten awards.

With the starting job Stroud’s for the foreseeable future, it makes sense for Ewers to pursue another option, likely in the state of Texas.

