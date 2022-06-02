Ryan Day Reportedly Reveals How Much Ohio State's Roster Costs

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

In today's world of NIL deals, it's a bit easier to know how much a team is worth. Ryan Day has a dollar number for his current Ohio State Buckeyes.

Day has reportedly revealed it's going to cost $13 million in NIL deals to keep his current roster intact.

“One phone call, and they’re out the door,” Day said, per Doug Lesmerises of cleveland.com. “We cannot let that happen at Ohio State. I’m not trying to sound the alarm, I’m just trying to be transparent about what we’re dealing with.”

The top quarterbacks reportedly garner close to $2 million from NIL deals. The best offensive tackles and edge rushers come in at around $1 million.

Day said the Buckeyes have been gathering information by talking to recruits and their families and getting a sense of what other schools might be discussing with NIL deals. He said he believes right now top-shelf quarterbacks require $2 million in NIL money. Major offensive tackles and edge rushers he said are about $1 million.

If you want to win at the college football level, you'd better hope money from NIL deals keeps flowing.

It seems like Ohio State knows what it takes to keep players in Columbus.