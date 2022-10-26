Ryan Day Reveals He Got Fined While Recruiting C.J. Stroud

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

On Saturday, Ryan Day and No. 2 Ohio State will travel to Happy Valley to take on the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions.

This meeting will feature a reunion for Day and current Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who formerly served as an assistant coach for the Buckeyes.

Ahead of this weekend's Big Ten matchup, Day reminisced on a past recruiting trip he took with Yurcich. The pair traveled to California for a recruiting visit with C.J Stroud in 2019, causing them to miss an ESPN College Football award show.

Day was fined for skipping the event, but he feels it was all worth it.

"We were doing a home visit with C.J. Stroud. They can fine us whatever they want," Day said, per Eleven Warriors.

Stroud has proven to be worth every penny of that fine. The five-star recruit out of Rancho Cucamonga is currently a leading candidate for this year's Heisman Trophy, notching 2,023 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions through the first seven games of the 2022 season.

Stroud, Day and the Buckeyes will look to continue their hot streak during Saturday afternoon's marquee matchup against the Nittany Lions.