Ryan Day Reveals How He Found Out About Big Ten Expansion

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Earlier this offseason, the Big Ten made headlines when it poached two major schools from the Pac-12.

Both UCLA and USC will be joining the Big Ten in just a few years. The news stunned the football world, which couldn't believe two Pac-12 powers would be leaving just like that.

Most fans probably still remember where they were when the news broke. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day does too.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Day revealed he was with UCLA head coach Chip Kelly at the time. The duo, longtime friends, were out on the golf course when the news broke.

Ryan's comments to Kelly? "Hey, we're in the same conference now."

As of right now, UCLA and USC won't be joining the Big Ten until the 2024 season kicks off.

That means Day and Kelly won't be forced to coach against each other for at least another two years - if Kelly is the head coach at that point.