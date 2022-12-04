Ryan Day Reveals How He Handled Losing To Michigan

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Losing to Michigan is unacceptable in the eyes of Ohio State's fans and administration, let alone twice in a row.

On Sunday, coach Ryan Day asked what it was like for him in the days that followed the Buckeyes losing in "The Game." And it doesn't sound too pleasant...

"You can imagine how it was, or maybe you can't," Day said via The Lantern's Chase Brown. "It was awful. Rather not get into it, but it was a bad week."

Even with all the success that No. 4 Ohio State has had under Day since taking over for Urban Meyer, many were calling for his job following OSU's blowout loss to "That Team Up North."

In 50 games as the Buckeyes' HC, Day is 45-5 with three bowl appearances and a loss in the College Football Playoff national championship game to Heisman winner DeVonta Smith and Alabama.

He can change the narrative in a big way by upsetting No. 1 Georgia on the way to a possible national title win over Michigan for the ultimate bragging rights.