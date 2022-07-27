Ryan Day Reveals How Ohio State Players Feel After Michigan Loss

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Ohio State-Michigan football rivalry is one of the most bitter rivalries in sports.

In the final regular-season game of the 2021 college football season, the Wolverines took down the Buckeyes 42-27, knocking them out of contention for a Big Ten title.

The returning Ohio State players from that 2021 team are still feeling the sting from that devastating loss.

Head coach Ryan Day said his players are still "a little scarred, a little calloused," per Ohio State beat writer Griffin Storm. He said the Buckeyes coaching staff reminds the players about this loss "regularly."

Before last year's loss, the Buckeyes had claimed eight straight wins in the rivalry series dating back to 2012. No player on the 2021 Ohio State squad had ever suffered a loss to Michigan.

This most recent matchup certainly reinvigorated the storied rivalry.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will once again face of against each other in the final game of the 2022 regular season — this time at Ohio Stadium on November 26.