Ryan Day Reveals If He Expects Blake Corum To Play

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

This weekend, Ohio State and Michigan will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup of unbeaten teams. The two bitter rivals will look to keep their respective College Football Playoff hopes alive in what could be one of the best contests of the 2022 regular season.

This past Saturday, Michigan star running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury and was forced to leave the field.

The Heisman contender's status for this weekend is still unknown, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day expects him to suit up and play in the all-important game.

"He's a great player. We expect him to play," Day said on Tuesday, per team insider Bill Rabinowitz.

On Sunday, Corum gave an unofficial update on his injury status.

“It’s good. I’ll be fine. I’ll be back," he said while doing charity work for Thanksgiving in Ypsilanti.

Corum suffered his knee injury in the final minutes of the first half during Saturday's win over Illinois. Before leaving the game, he took 18 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown.

The star running back is currently on a streak of eight straight games with at least 100+ yards and one touchdown.

Given Jim Harbaugh's previous track record on injury designations, we likely won't get an official ruling on Corum until just before Saturday's marquee matchup in Columbus.