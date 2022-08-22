Ryan Day Reveals Notable Change To Ohio State's Defense

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Ohio State defense is going to look a bit different this season.

Head coach Ryan Day spoke about Jim Knowles' defensive scheme and said that it features more personnel groupings. This means that there may be a lot more dime and penny packages from the Buckeyes' defense.

Under former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, the Buckeyes didn't do a lot of those packages. Coombs mainly did a lot of 3-4 DB sets when he was the DC before he got relieved of his duties.

Knowles was hired by Day on Jan. 2 of this year after spending four seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Cowboys had one of the best defenses in the country under his leadership in 2021. They finished first in sacks (55), third in total defense (278 yards per game), and eighth in points allowed per game (16.8).

If the Buckeyes can put up similar numbers, they're going to be really tough to beat this season, especially with how deadly they already are on offense.