Ryan Day Reveals Ohio State's Only Real Goal This Year

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team warm up before a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Ohio Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

In his three-plus years at Ohio State, head coach Ryan Day has maintained his predecessor's winning ways. But the obvious prize has eluded him thus far.

However, Day has made it clear what the team's goal is for 2022. He wants them to be the best team in college football - and he wants them to "do something that's not normal."

"We're trying to do something that's not normal. We're trying to be the best team in college football. And to do that, you better be exhausted at night. ... Don't leave anything on the table," Day told the media on Thursday, via Griffin Strom.

So far this season, Day and the Buckeyes have done a good job. They're 5-0 and have beaten all of their opponents by double-digits so far.

Right now their offense is on a scoring spree, scoring at least 45 points in four straight games and with over 240 points scored this year.

In his first two seasons at the helm, Ryan Day led the Buckeyes on back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff, going 20-2 with two Big Ten titles.

The Buckeyes hit a stumbling block last year though, losing to Oregon and Michigan to miss out on both the CFP and the Big Ten title game before finishing the year with a Rose Bowl win.

Perhaps this is the year that Day finally gets his team over the hump and hoists the national title trophy at the end of the year.

Will it be?