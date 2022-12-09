Ryan Day Reveals Which Ohio State Football Player Could Make Basketball Team

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

All things considered, the 2022 college football season has been a great one for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Now that they're in the College Football Playoff, head coach Ryan Day is open to having a little more fun.

In a recent feature for the Big Ten Network, Day and other coaches in the Big Ten Conference were asked which football players would make the best basketball players. Without missing a beat, he stated that offensive tackle Dawand Jones would be able to make the Buckeyes hoops team.

"One is Dawand Jones, who played (high school basketball) in Indianapolis at Ben Davis. Really good player," Day said.

Day also mentioned J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer to round out his top three.

"J.T. He's tremendous and could play. And so could Jack Sawyer."

Of the three, Dawand Jones might be the most realistic player who could have actually made the Buckeyes basketball team. While Tuimoloau and Sawyer both played, Jones was a nationally ranked prospect and had offers to play college basketball exclusively coming out of high school.

Instead, the 6-foot-8, 360-pounder opted to go the less glamorous route of becoming an offensive lineman. And he's dominated ever since.

Jones is a two-time Second-Team All-Big Ten selection and ranks among the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But imagine what he might have been as a basketball player...