Ryan Day Reveals Why Freshman Didn't Play Much vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has opened up about why a talented freshman running back didn't play much against Michigan.

Dallan Hayden, who had rushed for over 500 yards coming into the game, only had two carries for seven yards in the 45-23 blowout loss.

When Day was asked about his lack of usage on Tuesday, he said that Hayden didn't fit into the flow of the game. For those that are upset with that answer, he then added that Hayden could be a massive part of the College Football Playoff Semifinal game against Georgia.

Hayden currently has 510 yards and five touchdowns off 102 carries heading into that contest against Georgia.

Considering how good those numbers are, it would be wise for Day to use him as the Buckeyes go for the upset.

That game will take place on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ESPN.