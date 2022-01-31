The Spun

Ryan Day Says Ohio State Starter Is Likely Moving On

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks is likely done with the program moving forward.

Head coach Ryan Day spoke to the media on Monday and confirmed that he has a meeting with Banks and his family on Tuesday. In that meeting, it’s likely that Banks will tell Day that he’s moving on.

Banks has been with the Buckeyes for four years and has appeared in 36 games. If this is it, he will finish his career with 43 total tackles, 13 passes broken up, and two interceptions.

He didn’t play much this season though as he finished with eight total tackles in eight games.

Before he committed to Ohio State, Banks was part of the 2018 recruiting class and was a four-star prospect per 247Sports Composite. 

He was the No. 41 recruit in his home state (Florida) and the No. 23 cornerback recruit in the country. He was also the No. 221 overall recruit, regardless of position.

When Banks does officially move on, he’ll likely have a lot of Power 5 programs interested in him.

