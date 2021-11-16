Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance.

Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging simple to his team.

“This is why you come to Ohio State.”

— Jacob Benge (@JacobBenge) November 16, 2021

OSU is the only team in the Big Ten with a clean conference record coming into Saturday.

The Spartans were able to take down their in-state big brother Michigan a few weeks ago, but lost badly to the Purdue Boilermakers afterwards.

Day’s Buckeyes rolled Purdue 59-31 this past Saturday. And it wasn’t even as close as the final score may suggest.

Fans should be in for an exciting one this week. An Ohio State win would set up an unbelievable matchup in The Big House to close out the regular season.

Here is how I project @CFBPlayoff selection committee will rank ‘em tonight: 1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Cincinnati

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Notre Dame

9. Oklahoma State

10. Baylor — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 16, 2021

If Sparty can pull of the upset, it could go a long way in securing the team a final spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State and Michigan State kickoff at noon ET this Saturday on ABC.