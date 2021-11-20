The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message After Ohio State’s Win Over Michigan State

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is ready for the Wolverines. So much so, that you don’t even have to ask. After the Buckeyes drumming of No. 7 Michigan State, Day made it clear where his team’s focus was.

According to SI‘s Ross Dellenger, Day is quoted as saying “Our focus is on the team up north right now,” despite not being asked by reporters.

Day and his offense found the nuclear codes on Saturday.

Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 halftime lead over Sparty and they did it in style. Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud racked up nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns with just two incompletions before the second quarter whistle.

Senior receiver Chris Olave broke the Buckeyes career touchdown reception mark held by David Boston for 23 years.

Stroud’s final stat line read: 32-35, 432 yards, six TD’s. Three OSU receivers tallied 100-plus receiving yards and at least one touchdown.

The Buckeyes sent a message to Sparty, the College Football Playoff Committee, Heisman voters, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Since joining the Wolverines, Harbaugh has yet to beat Ohio State in college football’s best rivalry game. At 9-1, this Michigan team is as equipped as any to beat the Buckeyes but Saturday’s performance had to be a scary sight.

No. 4 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan face off at noon ET on Fox next Saturday.

