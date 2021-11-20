Ryan Day Sends Clear Message After Ohio State’s Win Over Michigan State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is ready for the Wolverines. So much so, that you don’t even have to ask. After the Buckeyes drumming of No. 7 Michigan State, Day made it clear where his team’s focus was.

According to SI‘s Ross Dellenger, Day is quoted as saying “Our focus is on the team up north right now,” despite not being asked by reporters.

Ryan Day hasn't yet been asked about the Michigan game and yet he has twice mentioned it unprompted. "Our focus is on the team up north right now." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 20, 2021

Day and his offense found the nuclear codes on Saturday.

Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 halftime lead over Sparty and they did it in style. Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud racked up nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns with just two incompletions before the second quarter whistle.

Senior receiver Chris Olave broke the Buckeyes career touchdown reception mark held by David Boston for 23 years.

Stroud’s final stat line read: 32-35, 432 yards, six TD’s. Three OSU receivers tallied 100-plus receiving yards and at least one touchdown.

The Buckeyes sent a message to Sparty, the College Football Playoff Committee, Heisman voters, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Since joining the Wolverines, Harbaugh has yet to beat Ohio State in college football’s best rivalry game. At 9-1, this Michigan team is as equipped as any to beat the Buckeyes but Saturday’s performance had to be a scary sight.

No. 4 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan face off at noon ET on Fox next Saturday.