Ryan Day Sends Very Clear Message About NFL Jobs

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has made it very clear that there’s no place he’d rather be.

On Wednesday, the same day that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed for the Vikings’ head coaching gig, Day revealed that he has no intention of leaving Columbus anytime soon.

Day’s name has been mentioned as a collegiate coach ready to make the jump to the NFL, but the veteran Buckeyes leader has no intention of making that leap.

“There’s always going to be talk like that,” he said during an interview with the Big Ten Network, per Eleven Warriors. “I love Ohio State. I love this place. My family loves it here. I tell recruits all the time, if I was to go take another job, I’d be going by myself because my family’s not leaving Columbus. And that’s the truth. They love it here.”

Through three full seasons (plus three games in 2018) as the head coach at Ohio State, Day has amassed a 34-4 overall record and two College Football Playoff berths. This past season, his Buckeyes went 11-2 and claimed a thrilling Rose Bowl victory over Utah.

“We’re very proud of our culture. And guys like to be here.” Day added. “We have some really good talent, so the future is extremely bright here.

“… This is the best place in the country to be the head football coach. I love it here.”

After signing an extension in 2020, Day’s current contract has him locked in until 2026.