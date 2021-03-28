The Spun

Ryan Day Shares An Awesome Story About His Son, RJ

Earlier this month, a video went viral on social media of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day playing basketball in high school.

Day, a New Hampshire native, was a standout athlete in multiple sports in high school. He is mostly known for his football career, having played quarterback at New Hampshire, but he dominated on the hardwood, too.

“25 years ago today, Central HS won the hoops championship over Winnacunnet. This guy knocking down three’s turned out to be a pretty good football coach too!” Jamie Staton of WMUR tweeted.

It turns out that the apple does not fall far from the tree.

Day took to Twitter on Sunday night to do a little proud dad bragging about his son, RJ.

“Had to post as a proud dad. In hoop tournament RJ was sucker punched in game, walked away without responding (better man than me) with bloody nose came back, scored 17 and then went on to win the Championship,” the Ohio State football head coach tweeted.

Well done, RJ.


