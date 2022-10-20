Ryan Day Shares Encouraging Ohio State Injury News

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Ohio State will have both of its star running backs, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, back at full strength after this past weekend's bye.

Williams missed the Buckeyes' last game against Michigan State, and Henderson has been dealing with a nagging injury since a matchup against Rutgers in Week 5.

Head coach Ryan Day announced this encouraging news on Thursday, per team insider Griffin Storm.

Williams and Henderson have been major contributors to the Buckeyes' offensive success so far in 2022. Williams has logged 497 yards and eight touchdowns on 64 carries, and Henderson has 436 yards and four touchdowns on 69 carries.

This positive news for the Ohio State backfield should scare the college football world. The Buckeyes were already arguably the most dominant team in the nation — taking down opponents by an average margin of 33.2 points per game.

With Henderson and Williams fully healthy, Ohio State will look to remain undefeated against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.