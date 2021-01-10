Ryan Day Sums Up His Thoughts On Najee Harris

Ohio State coach Ryan Day had some incredibly high praise for Alabama running back Najee Harris during a Sunday morning press conference. Including all of the elite offensive talent on the Crimson Tide squad, Day said Harris is the “most versatile” player the Buckeyes will face this season.

With the College Football Playoff national championship game set to take place as scheduled on Monday night, the OSU head coach shared his final thoughts on Harris and No. 1 Alabama before the marquee matchup.

“Yeah, I think Najee Harris is playing at a high level this season,” Day said. “I think that a big part of it is the offensive line, the tight ends, how well they block. But he’s running really hard. When you get him to the second level he can make guys miss in a variety of ways. I think he runs hard. He falls forward a lot.

“He’s also done a good job in the pass game, in protection. He’s caught balls as a receiver. He’s caught balls coming out of the backfield, his check-downs. So he’s a complete back. Very versatile.

“Again, probably the most versatile guy we’ll see all year.”

Najee Harris has been absolutely unstoppable in the run game this year, notching 1,387 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground in 2020.

But, his contributions in the pass game are often understated. The senior running back has also amassed 346 yards and three touchdowns through the air during the Crimson Tide’s perfect, 12-0 season.

Harris’ incredible stats didn’t go unnoticed. The forth-year Bama back finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting behind two of his teammates — wideout Devonta Smith (winner) and QB Mac Jones (3rd).

Led by these three, Alabama will clash with a comparably potent Ohio State offense on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. E.T.