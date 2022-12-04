Ryan Day Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Playoff Mood

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

At times, it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be in this season's College Football Playoff.

The team was behind USC heading into this weekend and needed a little bit of help in order to secure a spot. Luck was on its side as both USC and TCU lost their respective conference championships to Utah and Kansas State.

TCU's loss didn't mean much since it still got a berth but USC's loss was too much for the committee to ignore.

After OSU officially made the playoff, head coach Ryan Day confirmed to ESPN that there is "unbelievable excitement" within the program right now.

"There's unbelievable excitement right now. Guys were just bouncing around the facility. We had a team meeting right before that, and there's a lot of excitement right now," Day said, (first transcribed by Eleven Warriors).

OSU is set to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 as it tries to return to the National Championship Game for the second time in three seasons.

Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. ET.