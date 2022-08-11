Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny Style, who reclassified to 2022 in order to join the Buckeyes this year. Styles is one of the youngest players on the team - but he's playing well above that right now.

"For somebody's that supposed to be in high school right now he's doing darn good... he's got a great look in his eye and he's off to a great start," Day said.

The freshman safety was a five-star prospect and the No. 12 prospect in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. He was the No. 1 safety in the nation and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Ohio.

He clearly didn't want to wait one more year to go to college and he may not even have to wait that long to get onto the field.

Ohio State has developed a number of great defensive backs in recent years, but rarely at safety. With Sonny Styles' size and speed, he could be an impact player at the position - and a nightmare for opponents - for a very long time.

Will Styles be the breakout freshman of Ohio State this coming season?