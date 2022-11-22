Ryan Day Was Asked About Jim Harbaugh's 'Third Base' Remark

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Tensions are high heading into this year's edition of "The Game."

Michigan and Ohio State are two of the top three teams in the country and are both 11-0 heading into this contest. The winner will move on to both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

There's still some bad blood that has carried over from last year's game when Michigan beat OSU, 42-27. After the game, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh took a direct shot at Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day when he said, "Sometimes, there are people standing on third base that think they hit a triple, but they didn't."

When Day was asked about that comment on Tuesday, he dodged it.

"I'm not going to talk about it right now. There might be another time I'll hit on that. There's a time and a place to talk about that, but it's not now," Day said.

Day is focused on the task at hand, which is getting revenge on the team's biggest rival.

The two teams will kick off at Noon ET on Saturday and it'll be televised by FOX.