Ryan Day Was Disgusted By Ohio State’s First Half Performance

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day isn’t happy with his team’s first-half performance.

He spoke to ESPN as his team was going to the locker room and didn’t mince words when he was asked about that half.

“35 points in the first half is ridiculous,” Day said.

“35 points in the first half is ridiculous” – Ryan Day. Safe to say Buckeye fans will agree. — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 1, 2022

The Buckeyes defense had no response for whatever the Utes were throwing at them.

Quarterback Cameron Rising couldn’t be stopped through the air or on the ground after having three of Utah’s first five touchdowns. He threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter before breaking off a long run in the second quarter to put Utah up 35-21.

Even OSU’s special teams have struggled. Utah kick returner Britain Covey took a kickoff 97 yards to the house during the second quarter after OSU couldn’t bring him down.

It was a failure in all aspects for the Buckeyes and it’ll all need to be corrected if they want to come back in the second half.

You can see the remainder of this matchup on ESPN.