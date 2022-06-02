Ryan Fitzpatrick Appears To Have Retired: NFL World Reacts

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 02: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team speaks with Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 during the organized team activity at Inova Sports Performance Center on June 2, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The incredible career of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick appears to be over following a tweet from one of his former teammates.

On Thursday, former running back Fred Jackson took to Twitter with the screenshot of a tweet he got from Fitzpatrick. That message included the names of tons of players Fitzpatrick played with during his 17-year NFL career along with the message "Forever grateful for the magical ride."

Jackson tweeted "Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!!"

NFL fans are saluting Fitzpatrick today for his career. Bills fans were especially grateful to him for his years as their starter from 2009 to 2012.

A seventh-round pick out of Harvard in 2005, Ryan Ftizpatrick played for nine different NFL teams during his career. He never made the Pro Bowl or appeared in the playoffs, but he had the respect of countless players for his style of play.

Fitzpatrick's most successful season came in 2015 with the New York Jets. He threw for a career-high 31 touchdowns - a Jets franchise record - while going 10-6 as a starter that year.

Fitzpatrick finishes his NFL career with 34,990 passing yards, 223 touchdown passes and 169 interceptions. He was 59-87-1 as a starter.

The sky's the limit for what Ryan Fitzpatrick can do now that he's retiring. Coaching, media or even entertainment could all be on the table.

What's your favorite memory of Ryan Fitzpatrick's NFL career?