Ryan Fitzpatrick Is Reportedly Discussing A 1-Day Contract

There's a chance that Ryan Fitzpatrick could retire as a member of an AFC East team.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke to the media and confirmed that they've had conversations with Fitzpatrick about signing him to a one-day contract so that he can retire as a Buffalo Bill.

"If it's something he wants to do, of course," Beane said.

Fitzpatrick played for the Bills for four seasons (2009-12) and appeared in 53 games during that span.

He finished with a 20-33 record and threw 80 touchdowns and 64 interceptions off 11,654 yards through the air.

He never played for another team for as long as he did in Buffalo.

Fitzpatrick even said that Buffalo fans are his people on Monday's edition of the Adam Schefter Podcast.

Outside of playing for the Bills, Fitzpatrick spent some time with the Bengals, Dolphins, Jets, Rams, Texans, Titans, Buccaneers, and Commanders.

We'll have to see if those discussions lead to a deal being agreed to.