Photo Of Ryan Fitzpatrick At The Masters Is Going Viral

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is among several notable football figures taking in The Masters at Augusta National this weekend.

It’s shaping up to be a pretty uneventful final round. Hideki Matsuyama, the 29-year-old star out of Japan, is currently leading the field by a lot. He’s at -13 for the tournament, leading the second place golfer, Will Zalatoris, by six strokes.

While the finish to the major tournament might not be exciting, a photo of Fitzpatrick and some young Augusta National patrons is fun to look at.

Check this out:

P cool to see Fitzy out there with all his kid’s just a guy being a dad pic.twitter.com/MlQ7FUbOrf — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) April 11, 2021

Fitzpatrick, 38, does have seven children, though it doesn’t appear that any of them are in the above photo.

The veteran NFL quarterback found a new home this offseason, signing with the Washington Football Team.

“I have a lot of great football ahead of me, which sounds crazy,” he said after signing. “After last season I was sitting with my wife and saying, ‘I think I’m playing better than I ever have and I still love playing this game.’ She looked at me and said, ‘You’d be crazy to not keep playing.'”

Fitzpatrick will look to win his first career playoff game in Washington, which is coming off a Wild Card loss to Tampa Bay.

The finish to The Masters, meanwhile, is airing on CBS.