Ryan Fitzpatrick Names 1 Player Who Hates Losing The Most

In his 17 NFL seasons, Ryan Fitzpatrick has had hundreds of teammates and hundreds of opponents. But one player stands out to him as the sorest loser of all.

Speaking to Insider, Fitzpatrick said that Tom Brady hates losing more than anyone else. He shared a story of how he had to chase down Brady for a handshaking after beating him in 2015 because Brady wouldn't shake his hand after a loss in 2011.

"...the first time (after winning in 2011) he didn't shake my hand," Fitzpatrick said. "I was on the Jets and I had to chase him down on the 50-yard line.

"Apparently, he hates losing more than everybody else hates losing. When he does lose, I want a handshake," he added.

Brady has become infamous for refusing handshakes with quarterbacks who beat him. He refused to shake Nick Foles' had after losing to him in the Super Bowl, and later again a few years later.

Maybe Ryan Fitzpatrick is exaggerating when he says Tom Brady is the sorest loser based on something he's heard and one particular incident. But it really wouldn't be a surprise if Brady is as bad at tolerating losing as people say he is.

Losing has always been rare for Brady. He has only three seasons with at least six losses in a season. He's never had a losing season.