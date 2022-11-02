Ryan Fitzpatrick Names "Giant Red Flag" With Zach Wilson

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been one of the lowest-rated quarterbacks in the NFL since making his debut as a rookie last year. For former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, there's one specific "giant red flag" that doesn't bode well for Wilson's career.

In an interview with the New York Post, Fitzpatrick called out the team's decision to hire Wilson's personal quarterback coach John Beck "scares" him a little bit and was "a giant red flag." He pointed out that it shows that the team is coddling Wilson too much and that his head just isn't in the game.

"...one of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff,” Fitzpatrick said. “To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.

“I know they were doing whatever they could to get his mentals right, and to match everything with his physicals, but that one scared me a little bit — having to fly someone in to make sure he was OK, and coddle him a little bit. He has to play better and this is a nice wake-up call for him to know that they have a good football team, and they don’t need him to do those things he was doing on Sunday, making those mistakes.”

In fairness to Zach Wilson, the offensive line has been so porous since his rookie season that he's had to face pressure almost every time he's dropped back for a throw.

Last year he lost a league-leading 370 yards on sacks despite only playing 13 games. He's been sacked on over 9-percent of his passing plays in 18 career starts.

But plenty of quarterbacks have at least played competently with opposing defenders constantly in his face. Something isn't clicking.

The Jets are 5-3 on the season and hope to end their 12-year playoff drought. They won't succeed unless Wilson matures immediately.

Is the "giant red flag" Fitzpatrick brought up as serious as he makes it out to be?