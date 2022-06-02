Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly Already In Talks For New Job

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Washington Football Team watches play on the eighth green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

As shared by former Buffalo Bills teammate Fred Jackson, Ryan Fitzpatrick sent a text message suggesting he's retiring after 17 seasons.

If the 39-year-old is finished playing, he could quickly find a broadcasting job waiting.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Amazon has already contacted Fitzpatrick for a "key role" in the streaming service's expanding NFL coverage.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit have joined Amazon's Thursday Night Football broadcast booth this season. Prime Video is reportedly eyeing former Good Morning Football host Kay Adams to lead a studio show.

Fitzpatrick would make an interesting addition in any capacity. Never afraid to take a chance against tight coverage or conventional fashion, the gunslinger exuded a lively personality throughout his NFL career.

He could also elevate the discourse with his Ivy League education. This may have come up once or twice over the years, but Fitzpatrick went to Harvard.

After playing for seven NFL teams over the last decade, Fitzpatrick could once again join a new crew off the gridiron.