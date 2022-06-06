Ryan Fitzpatrick Reveals 1 NFL Franchise He Felt Closest With
Ryan Fitzpatrick played for almost half the league throughout his NFL career but knows which team he felt closest with.
Fitzpatrick spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills and said that the fans in Buffalo "are my people."
"I don't know if I've ever felt more at home in a stadium or w/ a fanbase, and I was in Buffalo for 4 years, but those are my people. I feel like I understand them and they understand me," Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick played for the Bills from 2009-12 and started 53 games during that time. He finished with a 20-33 record and threw 80 touchdowns and 64 interceptions off 11,654 yards through the air.
He never played for another team for as long as he did in Buffalo.
Outside of playing for the Bills, Fitzpatrick spent some time with the Bengals, Dolphins, Jets, Rams, Texans, Titans, Buccaneers, and Commanders.