Ryan Fitzpatrick Reveals His Pick For Greatest Quarterback Ever

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 29: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Miami Dolphins reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The never-ending debate of football's greatest quarterback added a new chapter on Monday morning.

Names like Joe Montana, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning often dominate the conversation. There's a reason for that.

Fitzpatrick has revealed his pick. The now-retired Fitzy believes Manning is the greatest quarterback in the history of football.

He still has great respect for Brady though, who he calls the "greatest champion" in the history of the game.

"Fitzpatrick, who also faced Tom Brady more than almost every other QB in NFL history, calls Peyton Manning the 'greatest quarterback to ever live.' Calls Brady 'the greatest champion.'"

The Manning vs. Brady debate is pretty fascinating. There's no denying Brady's the better winner. He's won seven Super Bowls.

Regarding pure quarterback talent, Manning probably takes the cake.

Who do you think the greatest quarterback in NFL history is?