Ryan Fitzpatrick Sends Clear Message About His Football Future

NFL veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick had an on-and-off relationship with the Miami starting job in 2020.

After starting the first six games of the season for the Dolphins this year (3-3), Fitzpatrick was benched in favor of rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa in Week 8. With Tagovailoa often posting some rocky performances, the long-time backup came in as relief on multiple occasions to close out the season.

Fitzpatrick has now spent 16 years in the league as a journeyman, notching time with eight different NFL franchises. With his two-year Miami contract now coming to a close, the veteran QB must assess his football future yet again.

At 38 years old, Fitzpatrick fully plans to return to the NFL in 2021.

The former Harvard quarterback joined The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss his entrance into a wild NFL QB market this offseason.

“We already saw it with [Jared] Goff and [Matthew] Stafford obviously,” Fitzpatrick said. “Who knows what’s going to happen with Deshaun [Watson]. There’s rumors everywhere in the quarterback market, but there are a lot of teams looking for a new quarterback or new quarterbacks.”

"There's rumors everywhere in the QB market… These last 2 years have really re-lit that fire under me & I still want to play"

Quarterback market opportunities aside, Fitzpatrick credited his last two years with the Dolphins as his motivator for staying in the game. In 2019, the QB started 13 games for the Dolphins — throwing for 3,529 yards and 20 touchdowns.

“For me, personally, I have to take every offseason and reassess,” Fitzpatrick said. “These last two years have really re-lit that fire under me and I still want to play and I enjoy being out there playing.”

Whether it be with the Dolphins or a new team, it’s hard to imagine Fitzpatrick not finding a home in 2021.