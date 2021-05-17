Ryan Kerrigan Announces Decision On His NFL Future

Ryan Kerrigan has been with the Washington Football Team for a decade. The former Purdue Boilermakers star was a first round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He’s gone on to star in Washington, making four Pro Bowls and becoming the franchise’s all-time sacks leader.

The longtime NFL pass rusher will be playing elsewhere in 2021 and beyond, though.

Kerrigan said his official goodbye to Washington on Sunday night. It remains to be seen what he’s going to do for 2021, but it won’t be playing for the only NFL franchise he’s ever known.

“I’ll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post, but what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life. I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything,” Kerrigan wrote on Instagram.

Washington has gotten a lot younger on the defensive front in recent years, selecting a lot of pass rushers in the NFL Draft. As a result, Kerrigan is seen as an expendable player.

There hasn’t been much noise regarding Kerrigan’s free agency choices, though we’ll likely see some surfacing soon.