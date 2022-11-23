Look: Ryan Leaf Savagely Trolls Jets Fan On Twitter

KNOXVILLE, TN - AUGUST 31: Ryan Leaf walking off the field before a college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia State Panthers on August 31, 2019, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf had some time this Tuesday to air out an internet troll.

It all started when a Jets fan tweeted, "Really can't believe we picked Mormon Ryan Leaf." This was supposed to be a shot at Zach Wilson.

Leaf caught wind of this tweet and decided to fire back at this fan.

"Yes you can, you're the Jets," Leaf replied. "It's what you do."

Instead of taking the high road, this Jets fan had an aggressive response to Leaf's tweet.

"Ryan, respectfully shut the f--- up," he said. "You’re worse then a mormon that can’t throw a ball straight."

Leaf ultimately got the last laugh.

"I’ve had a better life then Jets fans the last decade and I spent 3 of those years in prison, respectfully of course," Leaf responded.

Perhaps this will stop Jets fans from throwing shade at Leaf in the future.

Leap, the No. 2 overall pick from the 1998 NFL Draft, finished his pro career with 3,666 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.