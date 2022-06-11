Ryan Leaf Shares Some Advice For Baker Mayfield

Former No. 2 overall pick Ryan Leaf is widely considered one of the biggest busts in NFL history.

Baker Mayfield is nowhere close that level, but he certainly hasn't lived up to the hype as a No. 1 overall pick.

During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Leaf shared some words of advice for the scorned Cleveland Browns QB.

"I'd continue to do what he's doing. Do not waver at all," Leaf said. "... Stay strong, get your money and get a chance somewhere else eventually."

Mayfield requested a trade away from the Browns just days before the organization landed incoming QB1 Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans. Mayfield is still a member of the Cleveland roster, but it appears his relationship with the team is damaged beyond repair.

The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks have both been mentioned as possible landing spots for Mayfield, but neither team will reportedly entertain a trade unless the Browns pay the majority of his $18.8 million contract in 2022.

The Browns excused Mayfield from attending mandatory minicamp earlier this week.