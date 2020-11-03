Look: Former NFL Quarterback Has Lost 70 Pounds In 4 Months

A lot of us have probably gained a couple of pounds (or more) over the last eight-plus months. Gyms have been closed and there’s not a whole lot to do inside besides eating and watching TV. A former NFL quarterback has done the opposite, though.

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf, known to most as one of the biggest draft busts of all-time, is attempting to turn his life around.

Leaf, who’s dealt with some off-the-field issues, including multiple arrests, says he’s working on both his mental and physical health.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft shared on social media that he’s lost 70 pounds over the last four months. That’s pretty impressive.

“I started this on July 3rd after going thru a few months into this pandemic and felt there needed to be a shift in perspective,” he wrote. “Down 70 lbs as of today. All due to a nutritional change and daily golf excursions have contributed but the larger change has been mental and the focus of choice around doing the next right thing. With the state of the world we will always have a choice to make the positive and healthy choice. It’s the foundation of my recovery and it was an opportunity to reinvest in what is most important.”

Ryan Leaf announces he has lost 70 pounds in the last four months. pic.twitter.com/WW3wl4PHCf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 3, 2020

That’s great to see from Ryan.