Ryan Lochte Reacts To Not Qualifying For The Olympics

Ryan Lochte’s 2021 Summer Olympics dreams came to an end this week.

The 36-year-old swimmer was attempting to make the Olympics for a fifth time. Unfortunately, he fell short in qualifying.

Lochte finished in 7th place in the 200m IM, well short of the qualifying mark. He finished the race in 1:59.67, well short of his world record mark of 1:54.00, which he set back in 2011.

“I really wanted to be on this Olympic team,” Lochte said following the race. “This is probably my most important swim meet that I’ve ever had in my entire career, the one that meant the most to me. So falling short and feeling like I let everyone down was one of the hardest things.”

"This ain't the end of the road. There's a lot more I want to accomplish in the sport of swimming, whether it's in the pool or outside the pool."@RyanLochte on his future in swimming. #SwimTrials21 pic.twitter.com/w442WAUASG — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 19, 2021

Lochte doesn’t think another Olympic Trials is in the cards, though he still wants to be a part of the sport.

“This ain’t the end of the road. There’s a lot more I want to accomplish in the sport of swimming, whether it’s in the pool or outside the pool,” he told NBC.

Lochte is a 12-time Olympic medalist, with six gold medals over the course of his swimming career.

The 2021 Summer Games are set to begin on Friday, July 23 and run through Sunday, Aug. 8.