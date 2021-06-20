The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ryan Lochte Reacts To Not Qualifying For The Olympics

Ryan Lochte at the U.S. swimming national championships.STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 04: Ryan Lochte looks on after winning the Men's 200m Individual Medley during day 5 of the Phillips 66 National Championships on August 04, 2019 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Ryan Lochte’s 2021 Summer Olympics dreams came to an end this week.

The 36-year-old swimmer was attempting to make the Olympics for a fifth time. Unfortunately, he fell short in qualifying.

Lochte finished in 7th place in the 200m IM, well short of the qualifying mark. He finished the race in 1:59.67, well short of his world record mark of 1:54.00, which he set back in 2011.

“I really wanted to be on this Olympic team,” Lochte said following the race. “This is probably my most important swim meet that I’ve ever had in my entire career, the one that meant the most to me. So falling short and feeling like I let everyone down was one of the hardest things.”

Lochte doesn’t think another Olympic Trials is in the cards, though he still wants to be a part of the sport.

“This ain’t the end of the road. There’s a lot more I want to accomplish in the sport of swimming, whether it’s in the pool or outside the pool,” he told NBC.

Lochte is a 12-time Olympic medalist, with six gold medals over the course of his swimming career.

The 2021 Summer Games are set to begin on Friday, July 23 and run through Sunday, Aug. 8.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.