Ryan Shazier Makes Opinion Of Kenny Pickett Very Clear

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 16: Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field following a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier believes Pittsburgh's found its next franchise quarterback.

Appearing on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd Thursday, the two-time Pro Bowler laid out what he likes about what he's seen from rookie Kenny Pickett. Saying:

I think Pickett is the guy for us. And the reason I say that is because at the beginning I know everybody was like, 'Aw, Kenny doesn't look that great...' He got thrown in the middle of the season when he played with receivers that he didn't have chemistry with.

Going on to explain:

To me, after the bye week he's able to get more time with his receivers, he's able to calm down, understand the playbook a little bit better... And now we're starting to see the Kenny Pickett that deserves to get drafted first quarterback in the draft. He's slowly making good decisions, he's not turning the ball over. I think Kenny was just figuring things out those first few games and now he's getting in a grove and he's really excited about it.

Pickett is riding four straight games without an interception. Not so coincidentally, the Steelers have won three of their last four.