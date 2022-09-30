Ryan Shazier Sends Message To Tua Tagovailoa After Scary Injury

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 16: Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field following a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

If anyone knows something about a serious and potential life-changing injury, it's Ryan Shazier.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, who suffered a career-ending injury against the Bengals four years ago, is sending all of his prayers for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he had to be stretchered off the field on Thursday night.

"(Prayers) for Tua. May god be with you and hopefully okay. The staff in UC hospital do a great job with care. You're in great hands," Shazier tweeted.

Tagovailoa was declared out with a neck/head injury shortly after he was stretchered off the field.

The Dolphins then released an update on Tagovailoa and confirmed that he is conscious and has movement in all of his extremities.

The Dolphins are currently taking a lot of heat for allowing Tagovailoa to play just four days after he looked woozy against the Buffalo Bills.

He didn't look right coming off the field before halftime of last week's game but was still allowed back in by the Dolphins' medical staff.

Teddy Bridgewater is currently in at quarterback as the Dolphins try and get to 4-0 overall.

You can watch the remainder of this game on Amazon Prime Video.