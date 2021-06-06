Ryan Tannehill Has 2-Word Reaction To Julio Jones Trade

Ryan Tannehill is a very happy man on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback has another big weapon to work with, as his team has finalized a trade for Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones.

Tennessee and Atlanta were reportedly very close to a trade earlier on Sunday. The two teams have since finalized their deal.

ESPN.com had the full details on the trade:

In exchange for Jones, the Titans will send a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection to the Falcons. Along with Jones, the Falcons will send a 2023 sixth-round selection to the Titans. The deal is pending a physical, the Titans said.

Tannehill took to Twitter following the breaking news. The Titans quarterback has a two-word reaction to the trade:

“Let’s go!!!!!” he tweeted.

The Titans should be an extremely fun team to watch moving forward.

Tennessee already had a couple of powerful weapons in Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown, among others. Now, the AFC South contenders have added a big-time wide receiver in Jones.

The Titans are scheduled to open the 2021 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.