Ryan Tannehill Believes Titans Have Added 'Another Weapon'

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is excited about one of his team's incoming rookies ahead of the 2022 season.

With a fourth-round pick in this year's draft, the Titans selected tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. The former Maryland standout is off to a red-hot start this offseason, catching five touchdowns during redzone drills at this year's minicamp.

“Chig’s done a great job for us,” Tannehill said, per the team’s website. “He’s made some big strides this spring. I’m proud of the way he’s come in, learned what to do, and we’ll continue to push him on that. But just physically, to see his size, his strength, his speed, how he’s able to play through contact, he definitely gives us another weapon.”

The Titans entered this year's draft with a glaring need for receiving weapons after they shipped star WR A.J. Brown in a draft-day trade. The organization selected Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks with their first-round pick, but he's been unavailable so far this offseason.

Okonkwo, who logged 447 yards and five touchdowns in his final collegiate season, will likely start the 2022 campaign as a backup behind two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper and veteran TE Geoff Swaim.