Ryan Tannehill Responds To Criticism: NFL World Reacts

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has shared his thoughts on the people who criticized him a few weeks ago.

At the time, Tannehill said that "it wasn't his job" to mentor rookie quarterback Malik Willis and that it would be a "great thing" if he learned from him along the way.

A lot of pundits and fans took that the wrong way and thought that Tannehill was perhaps a bit upset that the Titans drafted Willis.

Tannehill didn't appreciate it and confirmed that to the media on Tuesday.

"I meant no disrespect to Malik, or anything close to that," Tannehill said. "We’ve been in constant communication since he was drafted, through the madness that ensued after my last press conference and over the last few weeks that he's been in the building and kind of getting to know each other. He's a good person. He's a talented player and he's coming off a great college career so we're happy to have him in the room."

The NFL world had some intriguing reactions to this statement.

Tannehill is expected to be the Titans starting quarterback for this season while Willis backs him up.