NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out for Sunday's game due to an illness and ankle injury. The veteran QB will not travel with his team to Houston.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis is expected to make the start against the Texans in tomorrow's contest.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Hope to God they open up the offense for Willis. Someone with his skill set shouldn’t be in iform 50 times a game. WE WANT READ OPTION," one fan wrote.

"Texans gonna win now bc Willis is currently terrible," another said.

"Not saying I wanted this. I still believe RT17 is QB1 but I’m excited to see what Malik can do tomorrow and get a glimpse of what the future holds and see how far he’s progressed!" another said.

Willis has seen very limited time on the field since he was selected by the Titans with a third-round pick in the 2022 draft. Through two game appearances, he's completed 1/4 passes for six yards. He also has 16 yards rushing on four attempts.

Willis' first NFL start will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET in Houston.