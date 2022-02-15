Longtime Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman has fielded his last grounder and taken his final swing. The 37-year-old announced his retirement on Tuesday afternoon.

“When we first met I was a 20-year-old kid fresh out of the University of Virginia — the very first player ever selected by the newly created Washington Nationals in the 2005 draft. I had no idea how unbelievable the next 17 years of my life were going to be,” Zimmerman wrote.

Today, Ryan Zimmerman announces his retirement from the game of baseball. Thank you Ryan for all that you have done both on and off the field!

⁣⁣⁣

A message from Employee No. 11

— CAA Baseball (@CAA_Baseball) February 15, 2022

This was expected, but it’s still a bit hard to believe. Ryan Zimmerman was the heart and soul of the Washington Nationals for so many years.

The longtime first baseman received a proper sendoff from the D.C. crowd at the end of last season.

With the franchise from Day 1. Ryan Zimmerman says bids farewell

— Starting 9 (@Starting9) October 3, 2021

Zimmerman has been receiving congratulatory messages all afternoon long. Take a look at a few of them below:

“A DC icon. Thanks for the memories and the ring, Zim,” one fan tweeted.

“Indeed Mr. National. First franchise player. Had some prime years lost due to injury, but still an amazing career and an integral part of the 2019 World Series winning team. Represented the team with class and dignity since the time he was drafted,” a fan wrote.

“Thanks to Mr. National, Zim, Mr. Walk-off for lifting the team’s stature and our enjoyment of it, and for being the classy leader who took the Nats to a World Series championship,” one fan said.

Zimmerman finishes his baseball career with a career .277 batting average, 284 home runs, 1,061 RBIs and 1,846 hits.

We wish Mr. National all the best in retirement. Congratulations on a sensational career, Zim.