Ryan Zimmerman Announces Retirement: MLB World Reacts

Boston Red Sox v Washington NationalsWASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Ryan Zimmerman #11 of the Washington Nationals waves to the crowd after coming out of the game against the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning at Nationals Park on October 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Longtime Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman has fielded his last grounder and taken his final swing. The 37-year-old announced his retirement on Tuesday afternoon.

“When we first met I was a 20-year-old kid fresh out of the University of Virginia — the very first player ever selected by the newly created Washington Nationals in the 2005 draft. I had no idea how unbelievable the next 17 years of my life were going to be,” Zimmerman wrote.

This was expected, but it’s still a bit hard to believe. Ryan Zimmerman was the heart and soul of the Washington Nationals for so many years.

The longtime first baseman received a proper sendoff from the D.C. crowd at the end of last season.

Zimmerman has been receiving congratulatory messages all afternoon long. Take a look at a few of them below:

“A DC icon. Thanks for the memories and the ring, Zim,” one fan tweeted.

“Indeed Mr. National. First franchise player. Had some prime years lost due to injury, but still an amazing career and an integral part of the 2019 World Series winning team. Represented the team with class and dignity since the time he was drafted,” a fan wrote.

“Thanks to Mr. National, Zim, Mr. Walk-off for lifting the team’s stature and our enjoyment of it, and for being the classy leader who took the Nats to a World Series championship,” one fan said.

Zimmerman finishes his baseball career with a career .277 batting average, 284 home runs, 1,061 RBIs and 1,846 hits.

We wish Mr. National all the best in retirement. Congratulations on a sensational career, Zim.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.